Queue on Azerbaijan-Georgia border

2017-08-12 14:30 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A small queue has been formed from the morning of August 12 at a checkpoint on Azerbaijani-Georgian border, according to the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.

The press service stated that corresponding structures of the State Customs Committee are taking measures to regulate the border crossing.

“The queue will be completely eliminated in the next few hours,” reads the message.