Azerbaijani oil prices for August 7-11

2017-08-12

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $53.63 per barrel on Aug. 7-11 or $0.08 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $54.12 per barrel, while the lowest price was $53.08 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $50.74 per barrel on Aug. 7-11 or $0.05 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $51.29 per barrel and the lowest price was $50.06 per barrel on Aug. 7-11.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $51.89 per barrel on Aug. 7-11 or $0.16 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $52.39 per barrel and the lowest price was $51.46 during the reporting period.