Iran appreciates UN efforts to end Yemen crisis

2017-08-12 16:30 | www.trend.az | 0

Tehran, Iran, August 12

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Ismail Walad Sheikh Ahmed met with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to discuss the latest developments in Yemen, the Foreign Ministry’s website reported August 12.

They particularly underlined the need to end the humanitarian disaster in the Arab country and find comprehensive political solutions to the crisis.

Yemen has been facing war by a Saudi-led coalition since March 2015. Leading a number of its vassal states, Saudi Arabia launched the military aggression on Yemen to reinstall a Riyadh-friendly former president. The war, however, has failed to achieve either of the goals, morphing into a protracted conflict and causing a humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

In a meeting earlier the day with Ahmed, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari announced that his country supports the UN efforts for the rapid settlement of a current political crisis in Yemen, at the same time underlining that unbiasedness is necessary to a genuine settlement.

Jaberi Ansari also said that Walad Sheikh has urged Iran's help to the success of efforts to end the crisis in Yemen.

Saudi Arabia and Western media have accused Tehran of meddling in the Yemen crisis by helping the Houthi dissidents. Iran has denied the charges.

A day before arriving in Tehran, Ahmed was in Saudi Arabia to discuss the latest developments with ousted Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. Prior to Riyadh, Ahmed was in Oman and Jordan.