Azerbaijan, Russia to further co-op against threats to border security (PHOTO)

2017-08-12 17:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Chief of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service, Colonel General Elchin Guliyev held a meeting with first deputy director of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), head of the Border Service, Army General Vladimir Kulishov in Gusar, the press service of Azerbaijan’s State Border Service said Aug. 12.

During the meeting, the sides signed the “Protocol of the working meeting of delegations of the Russian FSB and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.”

They exchanged views on the current situation on the Azerbaijan-Russia border, development of ties aimed against the danger threatening border security, as well as the prospects of further cooperation.

Heads of the two countries’ border services positively assessed the dynamics of development of bilateral cooperation, and pointed out that the interstate relations significantly contribute to combating illegal activities on the state border.

Further during the meeting, it was noted that the occupation of 20 percent of Azerbaijan's territory and a part of the state border as a result of Armenian aggression is the main threat to border security.