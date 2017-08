President Ilham Aliyev confers Sharaf Order upon Alim Gasimov

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has issued an order to confer Sharaf Order upon Peoples’ Artist Alim Gasimov.

The Order recognizes Alim Gasimov`s contribution to the development of Azerbaijan`s musical culture.