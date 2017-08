Russian warships leave Baku port (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

Trend:

The small missile ship "Grad Sviyazhsk" and rescue tugboat "SB-45" of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy, which arrived in Azerbaijan on July 23 in order to participate in the "Sea Cup-2017" international contest, left Baku Port on August 12, said the press service of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.