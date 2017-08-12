Roadside bomb kills 4 refugees in northern Iraq

Four Iraqi refugees were killed by a roadside bomb in northern Iraq on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

The device exploded amid a group of fleeing civilians in al-Huwaija district in the northern Saladin province, lieutenant Noaman al-Jabouri told Anadolu Agency.

Eight refugees were also injured in the blast.

"Daesh has planted roadside devices in roads frequented by displaced civilians," al-Jabouri said.

Daesh still controls a large area in southwestern Kirkuk from which it launches attacks against security forces.

Last month, Iraqi forces dislodged Daesh from Mosul, which the terrorist group overran in 2014 along vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq.