At Least 15 People Killed in Northwestern Pakistan Blast

2017-08-12 22:47 | www.trend.az | 0

At least 15 people were killed and 30 injured in an explosion in the Pakistani northwestern city of Quetta, Sputnik reported.

According to the Dawn newspaper, citing Home Minister of the Balochistan province Sarfaraz Bugti, civilians as well as security forces officials are among the victims.

Witnesses claim that the explosion occurred near a vehicle of security forces, with a statement of the Pakistani military saying that eight officers were killed in the blast, the media outlet added.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.