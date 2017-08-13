At least 1 killed, over 30 injured in Charlottesville far-right violence

At least one person was killed and over 30 were injured on Saturday in the US city of Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes between far-right nationalists and counter-protesters have been continuing since morning, city authorities said.

Earlier in the day, a car ran into a crowd of protesters in the city causing multiple injuries. According to media reports, the police detained the driver, Sputnik reported.

"1 deceased, 19 injured in crash at 4th and Water streets. Fifteen other injuries reported related to rally downtown," the authorities said on the official Twitter account of Charlottesville city government.

City Mayor Mike Signer expressed condolences over this tragedy.

"I am heartbroken that a life has been lost here. I urge all people of good will — go home," Singer said on Twitter.

The governor of Virginia declared a state of emergency as thousands of white nationalists joined a violent rally held by Unite the Right in Emancipation Park protesting the removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, which glorifies the era of slavery as critics say.

Media reported that up to 6,000 far-right activists including neo-Nazis arrived in Charlottesville to participate in the rally.