Two confirmed dead in police helicopter crash in Charlottesville

A helicopter operated by the Virginia State Police crashed in a wooded area in Charlottesville, VA, at around 5pm local time while monitoring the protests, according to witnesses. Two people have been confirmed dead, Sputnik reported.

The two occupants of the aircraft, which crashed at a golf course, have been confirmed as having been killed in the accident, according to RT.com.

"No one on the ground was injured," Virginia state police stated.

"The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. State police are on scene with Albemarle County police and fire units."

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have announced investigations into the cause of the crash.

According to local Bnonews.com, authorities have not yet provided more detailed information about the helicopter crash near downtown Charlottesville, the scene of violent protests earlier in the day.

Police and rescue services are on scene.

Virginia governor Terry McAuliff has declared a state of emergency in the city, following one death and multiple injuries during the marches in support of far-right racism and the resulting large counter-protests.