AI researcher Lotfi Zadeh, Fuzzy logic founder, has passed away

2017-08-13 04:43 | www.trend.az | 0

The founder of fuzzy logic, Azerbaijani scientist Lotfi Aliasker Zadeh has passed away, Press TV reported.

Mathematician and artificial intelligence scientist Lotfi Zadeh passed away on Saturday several days after it was reported that his health was severely deteriorating. He was born in 1921 in Baku.

He was a professor emeritus of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and the director of the Berkeley Initiative in Soft Computing.

He is best known for proposing the fuzzy mathematics in the 1960s.

Fuzzy logic is an approach to computing based on "degrees of truth" rather than the usual "true or false" (1 or 0) Boolean logic on which the modern computer is based.