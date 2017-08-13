8 PKK terrorists killed in southeast Turkey

Turkish forces killed at least eight PKK terrorists in Turkey's southeastern and eastern provinces on Saturday, Anadolu reported.

According to a statement from the ministry and the Turkish General Staff, the armed forces killed five PKK terrorists during an airstrike in southeastern Hakkari province.

The terrorists were detected at 14.45 local time by an unmanned aerial vehicle at Balkayalar mountain in Semdinli district, the statement added.

In addition, two terrorists were killed in eastern Bingol province during an operation, said the Interior Ministry statement.

The statement added that another terrorist was killed in the rural area of Gorendoruk village in Eruh town of southeastern Siirt province.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015. Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians.