Uzbekistan starts second phase of development of largest copper deposit

2017-08-13 08:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 13

By Demir Azizov - Trend:

Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (AMMC, Almalyk city, Tashkent region), a monopoly copper producer in Uzbekistan, has started implementation of the second phase of the "Development of the Dalneye deposit" project, the press service of the AMMC reported.

The work was started on the instruction of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who arrived in Almalyk to participate in the solemn ceremony dedicated to the beginning of the work.

It was earlier reported that Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev by his decree approved measures to expand production capacities of AMMC on basis of Dalneye deposit in early March 2017.

The project will be implemented from 2017 to 2028 in two phases. The first phase of the project will be implemented from 2017 to 2021.

The combine started implementation of the first phase, which envisages development of the Central quarry of the Dalneye deposit, execution of overburden and mining operations and creation of facilities for production, transport, energy and other auxiliary infrastructure, in April 2017.

The second phase (2019-2028) envisages construction of a complex of processing, smelting, associated and auxiliary facilities with processing capacity of 23 million tons of ore per year with the continuation of overburden and mining operations.

The processing capacity of these facilities is planned to reach 35 million tons of ore per year before 2028.

The total cost of the project is about $1.7 billion. The project will be financed through the loans of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Uzbekistan, commercial banks and own funds of the AMMC.