Nine killed, 4 missing by flash flood in NE Iran

A flood in Khorasan Razavi province, northeastern Iran, has so far left nine killed and four missing, IRNA reported.

The flood triggered by heavy rains on August 11 has so far claimed five lives in the provincial city of Kalat, two in Dargaz, one in Nishabour and one in Fariman, Director General of provincial Crisis Management Office Hojjatali Shayanfar told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

Those gone missing included passengers and tourists visiting the area, he said.

The flood also damaged some 114 cars, carrying some of them kilometers away, the official added.

Shayanfar said that travelers stranded on roadways had also been safely transported to Mashad and other safe areas.

Research and relief operations will continue until problems are solved completely, Shaianfar said.