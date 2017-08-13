Armenia 136 times breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan in 24 hours

2017-08-13 10:11 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia's armed forces have 136 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said August 13.

Armenians were using large-caliber machine guns and grenade launchers.

Armenian armed forces, located in Shavarshavan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan district, in Paravakar village of Ijevan district, in Chinari village and on nameless hills in Berd district and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk district subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan's Armed Forces located in Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa district, in Kamarli, Ferehli villages of Gazakh district, in Kokhanebi, Munjuglu villages and on nameless hills in Tovuz district and Zamanly village of Gadabay district.

The positions of Azerbaijan’s Armed Forces were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarymja villages of Terter district, Taghibeyli, Bash Garvand, Javahirli, Abdinli, Kangarli, Marzili villages of Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of Khojavend district, Ashaghy Veysalli, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar, Horadiz villages of Fuzuli district, Nuzgar and Mehdili villages of Jabrayil district, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli districts.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.