Iran Parliament approves anti-US bill

2017-08-13 10:27 | www.trend.az | 1

Iranian lawmakers on Sunday overwhelmingly voted to approve a bill aimed at countering Washington's adventurous activities in the region, IRNA reported.

The bill secured 240 yes votes and one abstention.

A total of 247 lawmakers were present at the parliament session.

The legislation is a reaction to a bill ratified recently in the US Senate allowing Washington to impose non-nuclear sanctions against the Islamic Republic.