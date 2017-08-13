Iranian politician urges for renegotiating nuclear deal (Exclusive)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Unlike President Hassan Rouhani who earlier described talks of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal as "meaningless", an Iranian politician believes that fresh talks would protect the interests of both, Tehran and the world powers.

"Renegotiating the nuclear deal with the P5+1 is the only way to break the deadlock and it would allow the sides to enjoy maximum benefits of the deal," Saeed Yari, chief secretary of a political party known as the Organization on Iran's National Interest Protection, has told Trend.

He added that his organization had earlier drafted a new deal for replacing the current nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries which was concluded back in 2015.

Saeed Yari believes that the proposed draft would remove the shortcomings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPO aka Iran nuclear deal) and it would protect the rights of the both sides, Iran and the members of the P5+1.

He said that the draft was proposed to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other high-ranking officials in the country.

The proposed deal would minimize the risk of a war and it would assure the Westerners about Iran’s peaceful nuclear deal.

He further touched upon the recent remarks by the US President Donald Trump accusing Iran of failing to live up to the spirit of the nuclear deal and said the US president is seeking to get more privileges out of the deal.

Reacting to Trump’s remarks Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that Donald Trump is trying to play blame game on Iran in order to avoid isolation.

Trump before taking office in January, had called the July 2015 agreement "the worst deal ever negotiated", threatening to either scrap the accord or seek a better deal.

Under the 2015 nuclear accord with the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, Tehran agreed to shrink its nuclear program to satisfy the powers that it could not be put to developing atomic bombs. In exchange, Iran received relief from sanctions, most of which were lifted in January 2016.

However, Tehran says the US has failed to honor its commitments under the nuclear accord.