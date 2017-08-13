Chlorine gas poisons over 360 in southwestern Iran (VIDEO)

2017-08-13 11:43 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least 362 individuals have been poisoned in southwestern province of Khuzestan due to a gas leak at a chlorine gas reservoir in Dezful city, IRNA news agency reported.

Local hospitals and medical teams have been on full alert in Dezful following the incident, the report added.

According to the report, a group of poisoned citizens have been discharged from the hospital. The report added that the incident did not claim any lives.