Powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes off Indonesian island

2017-08-13

A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit off the southwest coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, Sputnik reported citing the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

According to the information, the quake was registered at 03:08 GMT, with the epicenter located at the depth of 35.9 kilometers (22.3 miles) 73 kilometers to the west of the city of Bengkulu.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.