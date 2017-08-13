Iran’s top commander slated to arrive in Turkey to discuss terrorism

2017-08-13 12:45 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri is scheduled to visit Turkey on Tuesday for talks on fighting terrorism, IRIB news agency reported.

The upcoming three-day visit will take place at the official invitation of his Turkish counterpart, General Hulusi Akar, the report added.

According to the report, the sides are expected to discuss the latest regional developments, bilateral cooperation and the issues of borders, as well.