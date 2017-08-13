High-ranking IRGC officer killed in Syria

2017-08-13 13:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

A high-ranking member of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has reportedly been killed in recent clashes with the IS terrorist group (ISIS,ISIL, Daesh) in Syria, Tasnim news agency reported.

IRGC Colonel Janmohammad Alipour is the second member of the elite force who has been killed in Syria over the past week.

According to the report, the slain commander was from southwestern Iranian city of Andimeshk.

In a separate development, media outlets recently reported that Mohsen Hojaji, another IRGC serviceman, was captured by ISIS on August 7 and reportedly was decapitated two days later, on Wednesday.

Several IRGC commanders including Major General Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds force, have vowed to take revenge for the beheading of Mohsen Hojaji.