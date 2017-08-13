Three people hospitalized after shooting in Swedish city of Malmo

www.trend.az

A total of three people were hospitalized after the shooting that occurred on Sunday morning in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, the local police said, Sputnik reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the room that is rented out to various organizations. It is yet to be confirmed who had rented the room, and what meeting was held there.

"Three people were taken to a hospital," the police said.

The message about the shooting came at 03.52 GMT. According to media reports, there were about 70 people in the event room.

Local newspaper Dagens Nyheter reported citing eyewitnesses that an uninvited guest came to the party and, after a quarrel, started shooting from a handgun.