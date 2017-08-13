Iranian parliament approve budget to strengthen IRGC

2017-08-13 14:25 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 13

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian parliamentarians responding to the recent US sanctions on Tehran have tasked the government with allocating about $300 million to Quds force, the foreign arm of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

This morning Iranian lawmakers overwhelmingly voted to boost spending on Tehran's missile program and the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' defense mechanism.

The budget allocated to the Quds force is expected to help the elite force in fight against terrorism.

In the meantime, about $150 million will go to develop Iran’s ballistic missiles.

The decision was made after US President Donald Trump signed into law a bill passed by US Congress to impose new sanctions on Iran over its missile program in early August.