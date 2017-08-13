Mild quake causes no damage in Bandar Abbas

Mild quake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted Northern area of Bandar Abbas city on Sunday afternoon, IRNA reported.

According to the report of seismography center affiliated to Tehran University Geophysics Institute, the tremor occurred at 14:04:42 hours local time (10:34 hours GMT) and its epicenter was at 56.22 degrees longitude and 27.42 degrees latitude and in depth of 8 kilometers underground.

Center for quake was in Geno Mountain heights in north of Bandar Abbas.

There is no immediate report on possible casualty or damages.