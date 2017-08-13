4 policemen killed in Daesh ambush in eastern Iraq

Four Iraqi policemen were killed in a Daesh ambush in eastern Iraq on Sunday, according to a local police officer, Anadolu reported.

Daesh militants opened fire on a police patrol in eastern Diyala province and escaped unscathed, captain Habib al-Shemari told Anadolu Agency.

Sunday’s attack came as Iraqi forces were preparing to launch an offensive to recapture the northwestern city of Tal Afar, which the terrorist group overran in 2014.

Last month, Iraqi forces dislodged Daesh from their last stronghold in Mosul, once Iraq’s second largest city.