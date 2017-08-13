At least 46 killed in massive landslide in northern India

At least 46 were reportedly killed in a massive landslide in northern India, Sputnik reported.

The landslide in India's Himachal Pradesh state was triggered by heavy monsoon rains.

Moreover, many houses were washed away in the torrential rain that hit the region in the Himalayan foothills.

Indian police said earlier in the day more bodies of victims of the disaster may still be found in the debris.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already expressed his condolences to the victims of the landslide.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to landslide related accidents in (Himachal Pradesh's) Mandi district. My condolences with the families of the deceased."