Iranian president: JCPOA to benefit whole globe

2017-08-13 20:31 | www.trend.az | 0

Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday that implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be in interest of the county, region and the world, IRNA reported.

President Rouhani made the remarks in a farewell bid to the 11th government in Tehran on Sunday.

The upcoming government is to pursue its defined policy in line with the country's interests in attaining freedom, security, tranquility and development, President Rouhani said.

'We spared no efforts to implement JCPOA which was very time consuming for the government and now there is no one in the world to claim that Iran was the loser due to such internationally-recognized agreement,' he said.

'We are all united against those who mind to weaken the JCPOA accord,' he said.

The main important issue in JCPOA was the fact that it was a win-win game and win-lost game was totally out of question, Rouhani pointed out.

In a word, there is no doubt that implementation of the JCPOA will be to the benefit of the country and region as well as the whole globe and anyone minds to deal a blow to it, it has harmed himself and his country, President Rouhani said.