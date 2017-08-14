FM: Iran mulls US disloyalties in dealing with JCPOA

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that Iran mulls sound implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the US disloyalties along with increasing level of cooperation with our neighboring countries, IRNA reported.

Speaking to a group of Majlis representatives, he said we hope interaction between Majlis and government will lead to the country's developments.

The foreign ministry is to take proper action to help develop health tourism in the country, Zarif said in the meeting.

Placement of students and professors with foreign universities was among issues examined in the meeting.

Iran foreign ministry in line with the resistance economy is to pave grounds for more visits of foreign tourists to the country as much as possible, Zarif said.