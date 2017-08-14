Daesh suspect martyrs policeman in Istanbul

A police officer was martyred in Istanbul late Sunday after being stabbed by a Daesh suspect, Anadolu reported.

The sources said Istanbul anti-terror police arrested the suspect during an operation against Daesh earlier in the day, who was reportedly in preparation of a bomb attack.

The suspect was later taken to Istanbul Police Headquarters and attacked the police officer with a knife who was taking him to detention room.

Police officer was taken to hospital with heavy injuries, while the suspect was shot dead by other police officers.

Injured police officer succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.