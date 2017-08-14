Galatasaray S.K. wants to see Azerbaijani players among its ranks

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 11

By Bahtiyar Hajiyev – Trend:

Turkey’s Galatasaray S.K. football club intends to closely cooperate with Azerbaijani football clubs, Ural Akuzum, member of the board of the Galatasaray football club, head of the Tac Spor club, told Trend.

Akuzum noted that since his origins are from Azerbaijan, he continuously raises the issue of cooperation with Azerbaijan at the board of directors of the Galatasaray football club.

Akuzum noted that Galatasaray football club, as one of the leading clubs of the Turkic world, understands the importance of brotherly relations with Azerbaijan.

“Turkey and Azerbaijan are one nation, two states, as National Leader Heydar Aliyev said,” Akuzum noted. “Currently there is a club of Galatasaray fans in Azerbaijan, and there is also a sports shop “Galatasaray Store” in the center of Baku.”

He said that at meeting with Azerbaijan’s Gabala football club’s president Taleh Heydarov a friendly match between two teams was proposed.

Akuzum noted that Galatasaray football club is one of the 12 most participated clubs in the Champions League.

“The Galatasaray football club has great merits in the development of football culture in Turkey, and it is considered to be the pearl of Turkish sport,” he said.

Akuzum also noted that Galatasaray has started opening sports schools for the development of football culture in the world, and one of these schools is in Baku.

“We closely follow the developments in the football school in Baku and would like to review the talented young football players on the Turkish playfields,” Akuzum said.

He added that as a result of a considerable attention and care of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, much has been done for the development of Azerbaijani football.

“As an example, one can mention the fact that such famous coaches as Berti Vogts and Tony Adams worked in Azerbaijan,” Akuzum said. “Along with this, one can also mention the work of such Turkish coaches as Rasim Kara and Mustafa Denizli.”

Akuzum noted that sports culture is very developed in Azerbaijan, and such football clubs as “Gabala”, “Neftchi” and “Qarabag” took part in European cups.

“However, one needs to invest in this sphere for the development of football and achievement of success,” said Akuzum.

At present, Galatasaray football club has no plans to acquire any Azerbaijani football player, he noted.

“But personally, I like the game of Azerbaijani football player Qara Qarayev [Qarabag football club player],” said Akuzum. “In the future, I would like to see an Azerbaijani football player in the Galatasaray football club.”

Akuzum expressed confidence that Galatasaray will hold a friendly match in the Azerbaijani city of Gabala.

“We are waiting for proposals from Azerbaijani football clubs and entrepreneurs to hold a friendly match,” Akuzum said. “President of Galatasaray football club also hails holding friendly matches with Azerbaijani football clubs. I, as a member of the board of Azerbaijani origin, constantly raise this issue.”