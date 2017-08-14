Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to Egyptian president

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has expressed condolences to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

“I was deeply saddened by heavy casualties caused by a collision involving two passenger trains near the city of Alexandria,” Ilham Aliyev said in his condolence letter.

“On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who died, and wish those injured the soonest possible recovery. May Allah rest the souls of the dead in peace!”