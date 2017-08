Ilham Aliyev approves funding for Gakh-Zagatala highway renovation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for renovation of the Gakh-Zagatala section of the Goragan-Gakh-Zagatala highway.

Under the presidential order, 23.3 million manats are allocated from the state budget for renovation of the 29.8-km road connecting 22 residential areas with a total population of 37,300 people.