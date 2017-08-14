Ankara condemns attack on Turkish restaurant in Burkina Faso

Turkey condemns the attack on the Turkish restaurant Aziz Istanbul in Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend Aug. 14.

“Turkey actively supports Burkina Faso in the fight against terrorism,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry, 17 people were killed and eight were wounded in the attack on the Turkish restaurant Aziz Istanbul Aug. 13. One of the killed is a citizen of Turkey.