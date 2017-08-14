Turkey to celebrate 16th anniversary of ruling party’s founding

2017-08-14 11:35 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) will celebrate the 16th anniversary of its founding today, Turkish media reported.

Events will be held throughout the country in this regard. Turkey’s former President Abdullah Gul and former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will take part in the events.

The Justice and Development Party was established August 14, 2001.