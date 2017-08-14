Iran’s Leader appoints new Expediency Council members

2017-08-14 12:08 | www.trend.az | 1

Tehran, Iran, August 14

By Mehdi Sepahvand – Trend:

Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed new members into the observatory body of Expediency Council, months after its former chief Ayatollah Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani passed away and the previous term of the council came to an end.

According to Ayatollah Khamenei’s decree, Ayatollah Mahmoud Hashemi Shahrudi, a conservative, will head the council for the five-year term ahead, the Leader’s official website reported august 14.

Story still developing