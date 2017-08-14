Azerbaijan, Czech Republic mull issues of diplomatic service

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

State Secretary of the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs Petr Gajdusek, who is currently on a visit to Azerbaijan, met with the country’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nadir Huseynov, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s press service said on Aug. 14.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of relations between the two countries, commended the level of cooperation and exchanged views on the issues regarding legislation of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic, in particular the provisions of the law on diplomatic service.

Petr Gajdusek and Nadir Huseynov also mulled the issues of public service, education and training of diplomats, as well as the development of cooperation between two states.