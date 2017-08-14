Justice Ministers of SCO countries to meet in Tashkent in October

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 14

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s Justice Ministry has started organizational preparations for the fifth meeting of the justice ministers of member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Tashkent, the Uzbek ministry’s press service said in a message, Aug. 14.

Message says that during the preliminary experts meeting, Uzbek side presented information on preparations for the meeting to be held in Tashkent in October.

Upcoming meeting’s draft agenda and a joint statement on its results, as well as other issues were discussed at the experts meeting.

Moreover, parties have decided to continue work on implementation of agreements reached earlier, on ensuring broad access for citizens, business entities and interested organizations to the information bases of legislation of the SCO member states.

SCO was established in 2001. On June 9, heads of SCO member states approved applications of India and Pakistan for full SCO membership at the organization’s summit. China, India, Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are fulltime members of SCO. Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia are current SCO observer countries, while Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Turkey, and Sri Lanka are the dialogue partners.