Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan mull border issues

2017-08-14 15:22 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Kamila Aliyeva – Trend:

Uzbek city of Namangan hosted latest round of ongoing negotiations between the working groups of the joint Uzbek-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border.

Talks have lasted for nine days and ended August 13, according to the information published on the website of Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides continued their joint work on the demarcation of certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz borderline.

Field surveys, as well as topographic and geodetic work on some sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz state border were also conducted.

Following the negotiations, which were held in traditionally friendly and constructive atmosphere, relevant Protocol was signed.

Total length of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border is 1378.44 kilometers. Nearly 50 sections of the borderline, totaling at about 300 kilometers haven’t been delimitated yet.