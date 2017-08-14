Terrorists dressed as policemen wanted in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

All-points bulletin was issued for apprehension of twelve terrorists, dressed in police uniforms, suspected of planning to commit attacks in various provinces and large cities of Turkey, the country’s media outlets reported, Aug. 14.

The terrorists’ plans have been recently exposed by Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization during a special operation, which helped detain one member of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in the province of Adana.

The conflict between Turkey and PKK, in which the latter demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. United Nations and European Union both list PKK as a terrorist organization.

