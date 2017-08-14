Expert: Turkish economy’s development - main merit of ruling party

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Development of Turkish economy is the main merit of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Kenan Yasan, Turkish journalist, columnist of several newspapers, told Trend.

He said that prior to AKP’s accession to power, Turkey’s economy was in a deplorable state.

“In 16 years, AKP managed to raise Turkey’s economy to the world level,” Yasan said.

The expert believes that since AKP’s accession to power, significant changes for the benefit of the country’s citizens were made in the social sphere of Turkey.

“Another merit of AKP is in the fact that after its accession to power, indicators of democracy and human rights have significantly increased,” Yasan said.

He noted that a certain group of citizens, including the conservatives, had serious problems prior to AKP’s accession to power in Turkey.

“One of these problems was related to the fact that women in Turkey, wearing Muslim head scarves, couldn’t receive education, which led to serious polarization in the country,” he said.

Today, AKP is celebrating the 16th anniversary of its foundation in Turkey.

AKP was established August 14, 2001.