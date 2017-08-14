Iranian cardiologist warns of rise in numbers of heart disorders

2017-08-14 17:33 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian cardiologist has warned about the rise in numbers of cardiovascular diseases in the country.

Dr Masoud Qasemi has said that 300 individuals lose their lives due to myocardial infarction on a daily basis in Iran, IRNA news agency reported.

The average age of these patients has decreased to 30 years old, he added.

He described air pollution, smoking, obesity and lack of regular exercise, as well as stress as the main reasons behind the mounting disease.

The mortality tally in Iran stands at 357,000 individuals per year and 35,000 individuals out of that number die due to heart diseases.