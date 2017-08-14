Russian, Kyrgyz leaders hold telephone conversation

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev held a telephone conversation Aug. 14, according to the information published on the Russian President’s official website.

The topical issues of bilateral cooperation were discussed in the context of implementing the agreements reached during the state visit of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia, June 19-24.

In addition, Atambayev spoke about the results of the international forum ‘Altai civilization and related peoples of the Altai language family’ held in Kyrgyzstan on July 20-23, 2017. The event was also attended by Russian representatives.

Following Atambayev's visit of to Moscow in late June, a set of documents, including a protocol to the 2012 intergovernmental agreement on writing off Kyrgyz debts to Russia, was signed.