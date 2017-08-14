Baku to host global forum of young leaders

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Trend:

Baku, with the support of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora and Nizami Ganjavi International Center, will host the global forum of young leaders on Aug. 21-24, the Committee said in a message, Aug. 14.

Around 50 young leaders and researchers, including members of such prestigious programs as Schwarzman, Rhodes, Fulbright, Marshall, Truman, Mitchell, Gates, as well as representatives of such authoritative universities of the world as Harvard, Oxford, University of California, University of Montpellier, London School of Economics and Political Science, University of Toronto, Xinhua University, George Washington University, Leipzig University, Georgetown University, Paris-Sorbonne University, Sapienza University of Rome, Johns Hopkins, Peking University, Princeton University, Cornell University, Yale University, Stanford University, University of Liverpool, Paris School of Economics, University of Chicago, University of Notre-Dame, University of Michigan, University of Rotterdam, University of Barcelona will participate in the forum.

Meanwhile, it is planned to invite former heads of governments of several countries, authoritative public figures, as well as about 20 distinguished guests among the heads of major companies to the forum.

Topics related to individual assessment of leadership, forms of leadership that are necessary in modern times, differences between male and female leadership will be discussed, as well as debates will be organized during the forum.