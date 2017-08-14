Azerbaijan, Hungary to implement major joint agricultural project

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

On August 15, Azerbaijan’s Khizi district will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a greenhouse complex, to be jointly built by Azerbaijani CTC Holding and Hungarian companies, the Embassy of Hungary in Baku said on Aug. 14.

The greenhouse complex worth 17.2 million euros will be located on the territory of 210,000 square meters. The project will be financed by the Hungarian Export-Import Bank.

“Currently, this is the largest joint Azerbaijani-Hungarian agricultural project,” said the Embassy.

Kesz International Kft. will be a contractor for the project of the greenhouse complex construction.

Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with Hungary amounted to about $20 million in January-July 2017, according to Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee.