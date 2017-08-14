Ganja Marathon-2017 to be held at initiative of Heydar Aliyev Foundation

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 14

Ganja Marathon-2017 is scheduled to take place on September 17, at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Ganja, the ancient city of Azerbaijan, will be the first among Azerbaijani regions to host the marathon, which will be held under the slogan “Write history with your willpower!” and “Join us at the Marathon”.

Ganja marathon-2017 is organized with the support of Regional Development Public Union of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Ganja City Executive Power.

Azercell Telecom LLC is the exclusive partner of the marathon. The project will be implemented by the Sport Marketing Group (SMG).

Ganja Marathon-2017 aims to assist the development of sports, promote healthy lifestyle and bring people together for good causes.

Marathon will cover a distance of 17 kilometers, starting at the Triumphal arch and finishing in the Park Complex named after Heydar Aliyev.

The objective of Ganja Marathon-2017 is to create a new culture in the sports history of Azerbaijan. Main goals of the event include assistance in the development of sports industry and encouragement of young people to lead healthier and more balanced lifestyle.

Anyone aged 16 and above can participate in the marathon.

Registration of participants will be held from August 14 to September 17 at:

- Azercell Telecom branches in Ganja;

- Azercell Telecom branches in Baku;

- ASAN Service center in Ganja;

- Azerbaijan State Agricultural University;

- Ganja State University;

- Azerbaijan Technical University;

- House of Youth in Ganja.

Individuals and corporate participants will not make any payments as the funds are met by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The award ceremony of the Ganja Marathon-2017 will take place in two categories. Both male and female participants of the marathon will compete for the first three places.

Organizers will award the following prizes, as well as gifts and medals and certificates in male and female categories.

- 3,000 manats to the winner

- 2,000 manats to the runner-up (second place)

- 1,000 manats to the runner-up (third place)

Detailed information about the marathon can be obtained from the official website (www.ganja.marathon.az) and by calling +994123101331.