Uzbekistan to execute investment projects worth $40M

2017-08-14

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 14

By Demir Azizov– Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the decree approving the execution of seven investment projects worth $40 million in the Sirdaryo branch of the Jizzakh free economic zone.

China’s Wenzhou Jinsheng Trading Co. will participate in the projects, reads the Uzbek president’s decree published on his official website.

It is planned to launch enterprises for the production of footwear, leather goods, brass and copper connectors for pipe fittings, locks and other products in 2017-2019 on the branch premises.

The largest project is for the production of leather goods, with the designed capacity of 60,000 square meters and the cost of $9 million.

Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine will act as the Uzbek partner in four projects.

Sirdaryo branch of the Jizzakh free economic zone was established in 2009.