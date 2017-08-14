Uzbekistan to introduce 50,000 soum banknotes into circulation

2017-08-14 21:06 | www.trend.az | 1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Aug. 14

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Central Bank of Uzbekistan will introduce new 50,000 soum banknotes into circulation starting on August 22, says a message on the bank’s website.

“Along with the banknotes and coins now in circulation, the issued 50,000 soum banknotes must be accepted at nominal value, in cash payments by all economic entities and population without any restrictions,” reads the Central Bank’s message.

Currently, the highest denomination banknote in Uzbekistan is the 10,000 soum note, which was released on March 10, 2017.

Official exchange rate for Aug. 14 is 4126.45 soums/USD.